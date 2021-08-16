BlackRock's Stefan Gries on why 2020 posed 'real test' for conviction in semiconductor market

But Stefan Gries, who co-manages the trust alongside Sam Vecht, said they instead took the opportunity to add to some of the semiconductor positions and there is now "better visibility" of that market than at any point.

"Last year in March, when the world looked very uncertain, you could have looked at the portfolio and questioned, ‘We own a few companies that are part of the semiconductor ecosystem that can be quite cyclical in nature, so should you be selling any of these?'" said Gries.

"To be honest, I asked myself that question at some point."

BlackRock targets semiconductor boom with ETF launch

Gries added that the managers reminded themselves why the investment trust is invested in semiconductors: "We are on a very long transition to shift to electric vehicles [and] a lot of these companies are key suppliers into some of the major EV manufacturers".

"Making that change at a time when the noise was really loud could have been a big mistake. We have since seen a lot of these stocks come through very strongly."

The trust's largest sector exposure is technology, accounting for 25.8% as at the end of June.

Gries said that there is a perception among investors that most technology innovation "is done in the US and Europe is the poorer sibling of the two".

He cited the fund's largest holding, ASML (7.4%), as an example of a European technology company that is a global leader, specialising in lithography tools that are used in the manufacture of semiconductor components and chips.

"Right now they are sold out on the leading edge equipment after 2024. There are very few companies in Europe where we can say we have visibility going into 2024 with average selling prices going up.

"It is a very powerful position to be in and therefore maybe not a surprise that ASML is, in absolute terms, the largest position in the trust today."

The investment trust has significant exposure to Denmark and Switzerland, at 18.2% and 19.9% respectively, making them the largest geographical exposures in the portfolio.

Danish-listed IT service provider Netcompany was bought by the trust in April 2020.

Global semiconductor shortage: What does it mean for the tech sector and beyond?

Gries said that, previously, they had asked "how can it be that we have so much of the portfolio in Denmark, which is a relatively small country?" and that they subsequently identified that political stability and access to innovation are part of the reason.

But the managers also found that a common feature of Danish companies is "a very decentralised management structure and culture".

The BlackRock Greater Europe IT has outperformed its sector and benchmark over one, three and five years, according to FE fundinfo. In the year to 13 August 2021, the trust generated a 54% return, ahead of the IT Europe sector average of 33.8% and compared to the FTSE World Europe ex UK's 24.1% return.