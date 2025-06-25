Warehouse REIT pivots away from Blackstone and agrees £485m Tritax deal

Warehouse has been engaged for months in a bidding war between the two parties and back in April it was favouring the Blackstone £470m deal, after it was granted a second deadline extension on the matter. Warehouse REIT receives second deadline extension for Blackstone deal Today (25 June), the board has officially withdrawn is support for the US alternative manager and confirmed in a joint statement with BBOX that the parties have agreed to a recommended cash and share offer which will see the latter acquire the full Warehouse REIT stake. BBOX's deal values Warehouse at £485.2m an...