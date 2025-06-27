AEW UK REIT NAV up almost 7.2% as trust passes ten-year milestone

NAV total return was 15.3%

clock • 2 min read

AEW UK REIT has posted strong annual results for the 12 months to 31 March 2025, with its net asset value hitting £174.4m and 110.1p per share, marking an increase of 7.2% over the year.

In its annual results out today (27 June), the trust's NAV total return for the period was 15.3%, a significant increase on the previous year's almost 5%. Shareholder total return for the year also improved by a wide margin, returning 28.6% versus 1.8% in 2024. Warehouse REIT pivots away from Blackstone and agrees £485m Tritax deal Over the year, the trust delivered 14.8% property total return, double that of the MSCI benchmark performance of 7.4%. Operating profit before fair value changes likewise showed a marked improvement. It was £15.5m for the year, up 16.6% on the previou...

Trustpilot