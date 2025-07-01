Redington restructures senior leadership team as CEO Sylvia Pozezanac departs for New York

Redington CEO Sylvia Pozezanac is leaving the firm after three years at the helm, coinciding with a round of restructuring.
In a LinkedIn update, Pozezanac announced that she was handing over the reins to David Piltz, UK CEO, Gallagher Benefit Services, effective as of today (1 July). Redington hires Dipan Roy as head of portfolio construction Pozezanac said that as the firm's corporate integration with GBS UK is nearing completion and a six-year stint living in London "I decided it was the right time for me to move back to New York". She said: "I really enjoyed my time at Redington and in the UK. I have had the opportunity to lead excellent teams and brilliant colleagues, and partner with amazing clien...
