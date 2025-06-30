Big Issue Invest, the social impact investment solutions arm of the Big Issue Group, is continuing to search for its new chief executive.
The move follows Danyal Sattar's departure in March, after spending more than six years at the helm. "We are looking for someone who can be a significant influencer in mainstream capital markets and the world of social investment," chair Mark Porter told Investment Week, when asked about the kind of CEO the firm is looking for. He explained that the Big Issue Invest needs someone who "can tell a story, a return story" as well as a social one, to institutional capital allocators and to investee companies. Big Issue Invest has been around for 20 years to provide flexible finance to s...
