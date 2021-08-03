Atherton steers away from banks as value rally buoys Man GLG JCA

Atherton, who took up management upon the retirement of Stephen Harker and Neil Edwards, has been taking profits on longstanding positions in the first months of his tenure, with the value rally of recent months offering a strong exit point for "punchy positions" the fund held at the start of 2021.

Speaking to Investment Week, Atherton said the "timing of the transition" was "very favourable", with the value rally beginning at the start of the year helping to deliver the strategy's "best ever" first quarter against its TOPIX benchmark.

"When I took over I was conscious that some of the positions were quite big - the tracking error was quite high and the volatility of the fund was even higher," he added. "But that really just reflects just how stretched value was.

"We had a great first quarter and I used that period to just take some profits on some of these very big positions."

Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha returned 15.8% to 31 March, compared to the 1% TOPIX gain over the same period, according to FE fundinfo data.

Banks have represented Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha's largest overweight sector for some time, but under Atherton they have fallen to the second largest, behind automotives.

Atherton explained that while Japanese banks still appear "cheap", falling interest rates mean there are better opportunities within the financials sector, such as insurance.

"The effects of [cutting exposure to banking] is that the fund is a little bit less volatile than it used to be and it is slightly less macro driven," Atherton explained. "We were extremely interest rate sensitive, and it is now a little bit less global growth-driven and a little bit more domestic recovery-focused."

Year-to-date, the fund has demonstrated annualised volatility of 17.9%, compared to a five-year average of 18.8%.

Atherton also noted his "frustration" with the Japanese banking sector, which "to some extent" has its "failures in its own hands".

"If you assume that interest rates are remaining low, which is probably wise in Japan, then they could still do a lot more than they are doing in terms of returns to shareholders, via share buybacks and dividends, for example, which the market is very focused on," he explained.

"The banks are quite conservative and they are not meeting the market's expectations on this, whereas in other areas, such as insurance, there is a lot of surplus capital and they are quite happy to return it to shareholders."

Japan CoreAlpha still has around 25% of its portfolio within the financials sector, but much of this is now made up of insurers and asset manages like Nomura.

By contrast, the recent addition of Subaru is an example of Atherton's conviction in the Japanese autos sector.

He explained that autos share prices have been "depressed" as the market considers them to be behind the curve in terms of electric vehicle (EV) technology.

"The market is sort of obsessed with pure EV as the solution but a lot of the companies in the auto sector think that may not be feasible for various technical reasons," said Atherton.

"We may have a more of a 'three-pronged approach' to this, with pure EV, like Tesla, hybrids, of which Toyota is the world leader by some margin, and fuel cells, like hydrogen.

"If we get some sort of solution where those three technologies end up dominating for the next 15 to 20 years, the Japanese are considered to be world leaders in two of those.

"That is why we have added to them. There is value and we are able to get into some really high quality areas."