Value Partners Group's David Townsend: Unlocking the potential of China's A-share market

Yet, the journey has been marked by a divergence between economic growth and stock market returns. Despite China's economy consistently boasting growth rates exceeding 9% annually since Deng Xiaoping's initiation of economic reforms in 1978, returns from the domestic A-share market have lagged, averaging just 4.40% annually according to the MSCI China A Onshore index (data: December 2000 - December 2023). M&G's Fedeli: Taking on the CIO role, 'the big industry disruptor' and global opportunities But changes are occurring that mean investors should adopt a fresh perspective when consid...