Kepler Partners' Josef Licsauer: Why it could finally be Japan's time in the sun

After more than three decades of waiting for its time in the sun, the revival of Japan's once-moribund stock market has been fierce, with the Nikkei 225 surpassing its 1989 highs reaching over 40,000 points in March 2024. This surge has captured the attention of global investors, turning Japan into a consensus pick among many who had long under-allocated to the country. However, Japan's history is somewhat chequered, often known as a stock market or economy of false starts and home to the period that sends chills down investors' spines, 'The Lost Decades'. FSSA Japan Focus expelled...