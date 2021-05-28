Ninety One poaches Aviva Investors' Niven to grow sustainable equity offering

Niven was most recently co-manager of Aviva's Global Equity Endurance fund

Ninety One has hired Stephanie Niven as a thematic equity portfolio manager within its multi-asset team.

Niven, who joins from Aviva Investors, will be responsible for leading the firm's development of a global sustainable equity offering.

With 16 years of industry experience, Niven was most recently co-manager of Aviva's Global Equity Endurance fund.

Ninety One merges energy vehicles and plans raft of sustainability launches

Prior to this, she spent six years as a global equity portfolio manager at Tesco Pension Investments, and has also previously worked for Goldman Sachs.

Co-CIO of Ninety One Mimi Ferrini said the appointment "demonstrates our clear commitment and ability to attract outstanding long-term investment talent to Ninety One".

"The broadening of our global sustainable equity offering will be another milestone in Ninety One's drive to put sustainability at the core of our business," she added.

"Stephanie shares our vision for developing the firm's sustainable investing capabilities, and her sustainable investing philosophy is absolutely aligned to ours."

Women in Investment Awards finalist interview: Ninety One's Anna Farmbrough

Niven said Ninety One is "clearly committed to sustainability with substance", offering a "compelling opportunity to develop sustainable global equity capabilities with a differentiated approach to understanding externalities and how culture leads to sustainable competitive advantages".

She added: "Our aim is to meet investors' financial needs and contribute to positive environmental and social progress, while minimising negative impacts".

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.