Listed funds pushed to provide better transparency on individual transactions

Investment bank and brokerage Stifel has called for more transparency on individual transactions to relieve concerns that investment trusts are being used for "asset dropping".

In a research note, Stifel said transparency "is the best tool" and factors such as transaction price, rationale and independent valuation opinions should be included as part of any individual transaction.

According to Stifel, the purchasing of assets from affiliated companies is becoming increasingly common for listed funds, with recent transactions by Gresham House Energy and Round Hill Music cited as examples.

The research report added: "We would welcome information such as the selling entity/fund, independent valuation and acquisition price to be included in future RNS announcements. It is notable that announcements to date do not specifically differentiate between affiliated and external transactions.

"The hurdle for affiliated transactions should always be higher than those completed with an external third party."

The report detailed the transactions made by the Aquila European Renewables Income fund, which has bought "eight of its nine assets from related entities" and highlighted that the valuers, BDO, takes a "full market-based" approach to the transaction.

This includes a valuation of the cash flow, comparable transactions, a fairness opinion, and valuation range, before being tested and corroborated by PWC, the fund's European auditor.

"We do believe that acquiring assets from affiliated vehicles can have its advantages, but there are also risks that are inherent in the approach. While understanding the process and how risks can be managed are important, the best approach is transparency," the Stifel note stated.

Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services, about commented: "Companies always say they are being fair to both the 'buyer' and 'seller' in these situations, but just because they say this it doesn't mean it is actually happening. You do not know for sure at the moment.

"We wholeheartedly support the call for more transparency around valuations and acquisition prices as well as reasoning behind sales and acquisitions."