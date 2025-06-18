MIGO Opportunities' Nick Greenwood to step down as co-manager

Asset Value Investors (AVI) informed the MIGO board of Greenwood's decision and agreed that, as of today (18 June), Charlotte Cuthbertson will be joined by AVI fund manager and director Tom Treanor in co-managing the trust. Greenwood will remain at AVI and become a consultant to the MIGO team. Following the management reshuffle, both AVI and the MIGO board decided to implement a higher conviction approach to managing the trust, with the portfolio focusing on ten to 15 "core holdings", they explained. MIGO Opportunities' Charlotte Cuthbertson: Activism sweetens returns from trust 'p...