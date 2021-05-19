UK inflation more than doubles in April amid lockdown easing

UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose by 1.5% in the 12 months to April 2021, up from 0.7% in the previous month, driven by rising household utility, clothing, and motor fuel prices.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published today (19 May) show that on a monthly basis CPI rose by 0.6% in April, following a 0.3% increase in March 2021.

CPI including owner occupiers' housing costs rose by 1.6% in the 12 months to April, up from 1% in the previous month, with the largest contribution coming from housing and household services and transport costs growth of 0.57 and 0.56 percentage points respectively.

Price rises were partially offset by a downward contribution from recreation and culture, the ONS said.

Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management said price rises are "in line with expectations", driven by demand linked to the end of lockdown and "bottlenecks in manufacturing supply chains".

He explained that UK manufacturing is "experiencing acute disruptions", amid "Brexit-related trade frictions, rising commodity and freight prices are adding cost-push pressure".

"It is expected that these factors should prove transitory, but exactly how long it is before bottlenecks are resolved remains highly uncertain," Crofton added.

Fund manager of Premier Miton UK Growth Jon Hudson said inflation is likely to continue to rise as lockdown eases, the economy recovers and "various commodity shortages feed through to rising prices".

However, he added that the recent strength of sterling "will act as a buffer for inflation as it reduces the cost of imports".

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, highlighted rising oil prices from their collapse last year as a key driver of the 12-month rate.

For now, Khalaf said inflation is "nothing to worry about" with the Bank of England dismissing price increases as a "natural bounce back from the depths of the pandemic last spring", but warned the economic recovery "could be a Trojan horse, smuggling inflation into the UK, right under the nose of central bankers".

"If realised, a sustained inflationary period would be a paradigm shift from the last twenty-five years of extremely benign price rises, which have provided comforting mood music for stocks and bonds," he added.

"Investors don't need to hit the panic button just yet, but they do need to factor the potential for higher rates of inflation into their plans. Where inflation is concerned, it's better safe than sorry."