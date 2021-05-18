BMO GAM lined up to assume control of revamped Acorn Income trust

The board of the Acorn Income investment trust has proposed the managerial appointment of BMO Global Asset Management, and the adoption of a new investment objective and policy.

Acorn Income is set to take on a strengthened approach to sustainable investing under the proposals, which will see it managed under BMO's Sustainable Global Equity Income strategy and invest in a global portfolio of publicly listed stocks offering an attractive level of income and making a positive impact on society and the environment.

The changes will also see the company's name changed to the BMO Global Sustainable Equity Income fund.

Currently managed in a dual mandate between Premier Asset Management and Unicorn Asset Management, the proposals will face a shareholder vote ahead of the company's August AGM.

Managed by Sacha El Khoury, with Nick Henderson as the named alternative, the strategy will seek a balance between growth and income by investing in companies that are expected to benefit commercially by proactively addressing long-term sustainability issues.

El Khoury is a portfolio manager within BMO's global equities team, lead portfolio manager on the BMO Sustainable Opportunities European Equity fund and alternate portfolio manager on the BMO Sustainable Opportunities Global Equity fund.

The proposals follow a strategic review, which focused on the trust's structure, investment mandate and its relevance to investors, in addition to ensuring the stability and sustainability of its income policy.

Its review also set about putting Acorn Income on "a path to growth", with improved liquidity and a lower expense ratio.

Ordinary shares of the trust are currently trading on a 13.9% discount to NAV of £417m, according to the Association of Investment Companies. The trust has provided a share price and NAV total return of 30.6% and 41.4% over five years respectively.

Under the proposals, the trust will target an initial portfolio yield of around 3.5%, while its management fee is set to fall from 0.7% of gross assets to 0.65% of NAV and its performance fee will be removed entirely.

The proposals will also set Acorn Income's revenue and dividends on a more sustainable path, the board said.

Acorn Income's current dividend policy is to provide ordinary shareholders with a high income relative to the average dividend yield of the UK Smaller Companies comprised in the Numis Smaller Companies Index ex Investment Companies, via quarterly dividends.

The board said the "return to a sustainable and covered dividend will necessitate a lower dividend payment in future years". Further details on the proposed level of future dividends and gearing under the new arrangements are expected to be shared in due course.

Further detail of the proposed changes in investment strategy will also be provided in a circular to shareholders and at an extraordinary general meeting when the vote will take place.

Chairman of Acorn Income Nigel Ward explained that "maintaining the status quo will not remove the historical challenges of scale and liquidity it is facing".

"Against this backdrop, I am confident that the proposals the board intends to recommend to shareholders at the EGM will lay the foundation for a successful long-term future by enabling the company to benefit from a global investment mandate positioned to take advantage of the outstanding opportunities offered by sustainable investing," he added.

"In putting forward the recommendations the board's view is that the choice for shareholders is clear and simple: a vote for the new investment objective and policy should be made in combination with a vote against discontinuation.

"BMO's leadership in responsible investing and its investment trust track record stood out amongst a field of high-quality managers and is uniquely placed to take the company on the next stage of its journey by delivering shareholder value through sustainable growth and income.

"I sincerely trust that shareholders will feel confident and enthused to support the company not only at the forthcoming general meetings but also in the years to come."

