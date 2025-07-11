Battle for UK trust intensifies as Blackstone ups Warehouse REIT offer

The board of Warehouse REIT has abandoned its support for London-listed peer Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) bid after US giant Blackstone increased its takeover offer to £489m.
Blackstone has offered a 3.5% premium to the rival BBOX bid, valuing Warehouse REIT at 115p per share. Warehouse REIT pivots away from Blackstone and agrees £485m Tritax deal Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will be entitled to receive 113.4p in cash per share and receive Warehouse's July dividend. The latter is a distinction from the BBOX offer Warehouse's board had unanimously backed last month, which gave shareholders the opportunity to retain both the Warehouse Q4 and Q1 dividends. In an stock exchange notice today (11 July), Warehouse's board said that after consul...
