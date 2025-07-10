Saba one share away from triggering bid for Herald investment trust

Not forced to sell

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Herald investment trust’s (HRI) ongoing share buyback scheme has pushed activist hedge fund Saba Capital to exceed 30% of the trust’s issued shares, the threshold needed to automatically trigger a bid for the trust.

However, given that Saba has entered this territory passively, having previously held a 29.9% position in Herald prior to the latest buybacks, a vote will not be triggered if Saba does not buy.  According to QuotedData's senior analyst Matthew Read, just one additional share purchase from Boaz Weinstein's hedge fund would trigger a bid for the £1.2bn trust. Herald survives continuation vote and sees off Saba shutdown fears Saba is also not required to reduce its current position to below the 30% threshold.   In a stock exchange notice, it was confirmed that "no acquisition or di...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

L&G to boost asset management proposition with Blackstone partnership

Artemis unveils its first market neutral fund

Trustpilot