Saba one share away from triggering bid for Herald investment trust

However, given that Saba has entered this territory passively, having previously held a 29.9% position in Herald prior to the latest buybacks, a vote will not be triggered if Saba does not buy. According to QuotedData's senior analyst Matthew Read, just one additional share purchase from Boaz Weinstein's hedge fund would trigger a bid for the £1.2bn trust. Herald survives continuation vote and sees off Saba shutdown fears Saba is also not required to reduce its current position to below the 30% threshold. In a stock exchange notice, it was confirmed that "no acquisition or di...