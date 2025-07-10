Saba one share away from triggering bid for Herald investment trust

Herald investment trust’s (HRI) ongoing share buyback scheme has pushed activist hedge fund Saba Capital to exceed 30% of the trust’s issued shares, the threshold needed to automatically trigger a bid for the trust.
However, given that Saba has entered this territory passively, having previously held a 29.9% position in Herald prior to the latest buybacks, a vote will not be triggered if Saba does not buy. According to QuotedData's senior analyst Matthew Read, just one additional share purchase from Boaz Weinstein's hedge fund would trigger a bid for the £1.2bn trust. Herald survives continuation vote and sees off Saba shutdown fears Saba is also not required to reduce its current position to below the 30% threshold. In a stock exchange notice, it was confirmed that "no acquisition or di...
