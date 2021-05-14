Skin in the game: Gresham House invests in Wotton's SEC

Gresham House has purchased 5.4% of the share capital of Strategic Equity Capital (SEC), which has withstood intense shareholder pressure in recent months in relation to a persistent discount to NAV and concerns about portfolio management.

SEC, which saw portfolio management duties handed to Gresham's Ken Wotton in September, alongside co-manager Adam Khanbhai, debuted in 2005 with the strategy of applying private equity techniques to public equities.

The trust has recently been under pressure from a minority of shareholders as Ian Armitage and Jonathan Morgan, who together hold a 7.7% stake in the £201m trust, called for SEC's discontinuation amid concerns about the management of the portfolio and its sustained NAV discount.

Calls for discontinuation were ultimately defeated by 82% of shareholders, with just 17% voting for its termination, though chairman Richard Hills recognised the "frustration" from investors.

Armitage and Morgan welcomed acknowledgement from the board about the trust's persistent discount and have vowed to constructively engage.

SEC is currently sitting on an 11.8% discount to NAV of £344m, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

Over the last 12 months, the trust has delivered a share price and NAV total return of 66.2% and 51.5% respectively. This compares to a Morningstar Small Cap index return of 45.3% over the same period.

Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood explained the firm's investment in SEC reflects its "practice of aligning its interests as investment manager with those of clients".

He added: "With significant resources, both investment and distribution, in place, together with a robust Strategic Public Equity process refined over its successful 20-year track record, we believe we are well placed to generate value for shareholders of SEC over the long term."

Gresham House had previously indicated its intention to acquire a significant number of shares in SEC through the secondary market over the medium-term.

The firm said in a statement it has a "clear mandate to improve NAV and share price performance, and to narrow the trust's discount".

"Gresham House is committed to these long-term goals and has put in place a clear plan to achieve them which has made significant progress to date through increased profile and investment process enhancements," it added.