Omnis drops RWC Partners for Barings on European Equity Opps fund

Omnis Investments has dropped RWC Partners as manager of its £273m AUM European Equity Opportunities fund, which from 17 May will be managed by Barings Asset Management.

Following "extensive research" conducted by Omnis' performance and risk committee, supported by consultants Fundhouse, the firm said Barings was selected against "key Omnis criteria and a stringent due diligence process".

Sitting within the IA Unclassified sector, Omnis European Equity Opportunities aims to achieve a return consisting of both income and capital growth which, after all fees and expenses, exceeds the FTSE World Europe ex UK TR index over a five-year rolling period.

Since its August 2019 launch, the fund has returned 32.3% compared to its benchmark's return of 19.9%, according to FE fundinfo data.

Under its new management, the fund will be led by Barings head of small cap equities Nick Williams, who serves as co-manager across Barings' Small Cap strategies, with support from investment managers Colin Riddles, Rosemary Simmonds, and William Cuss.

The team are further supported by Barings' London-based European equity team, who provide proprietary fundamental analysis to support their stock selection strategy.

Omnis CIO Robert Jeffree said: "Barings Asset Management impressed us with its strong track record of delivering outperformance through active management over the long-term.

"Barings' investment process is a great fit for the mandate, and we have high conviction that the investment process will deliver value for advisers and their clients invested in the Omnis European Equity Opportunities fund."

Lead manager Williams added: "We believe that Europe offers an exciting range of investment opportunities, particularly among faster-growing mid and small size companies, and we look forward to our partnership with Omnis and their investors over the coming years."