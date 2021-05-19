Rathbones bullish on US equities but cautions on Biden tax plans

Rathbones is maintaining an overweight allocation to US equities, with a preference for more cyclical and value-orientated stocks, but the firm is wary of the potential impact President Joe Biden's tax plans could have on progress in this market area.

Biden's infrastructure spending plans and a more dovish approach to budget deficits support the outlook for US equities, according to head of asset allocation Ed Smith, who cautioned that investors must "concentrate" on the president's "second 100 days" in office, which "could have much more profound impacts on the economic landscape over the rest of his term, and possibly beyond".

"Investors have got to be very careful from a micro-economic perspective when looking at the tax plans," Smith told Investment Week.

"Biden's tax raises are not simple like [Donald] Trump's tax cuts were. He only wants to reverse half of Trump's cut to the headline rate.

"But the change he is going to be making, particularly on overseas earnings, will mean the effective tax rate, and the total corporate tax take, will rise well above where Trump started."

He explained it is not yet clear "how stimulatory all of these trillion-dollar programmes are going to be", as this depends on US tax plans, and Rathbones is therefore not upgrading its long-term expectations on the back of continued large stimulus.

"However, I think it is very clear the US is going to continue to run large deficits while perhaps the rest of the world is just going to hunker down a little more, particularly in the UK and Europe," Smith said.

"In a world where we do not think the conditions are ripe for inflation to run away… and with very dovish central banks, it is possible that the country delivering the largest, most supportive fiscal policy would be among the countries most attractive to investors."

Within Rathbones' US strategy, Smith said the firm is "avoiding the very growthiest corners of the market", with a preference for cyclicality, but is not shunning growth stocks entirely in favour of value.

"Looking at the rotation that played out during February and March, you only had to avoid the most expensive companies when ranked by growth metrics… to be able to generate benchmark beating returns," Smith added.

"You do not have to stray all the way into deep value and low quality companies in order to have beaten the benchmark during the so-called rotation.

"The greatest potential for earnings upgrades in the US is somewhere in the middle of the growth-value continuum."