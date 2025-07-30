Fed in no rush to cut rates as industry diverges on trajectory of US monetary policy

Waller and Bowman expected to dissent

Sorin Dojan
The Federal Reserve is expected to hold the federal funds rate steady at 4.25%-4.5%, as investors expect the central bank’s chair, Jerome Powell, to maintain a “wait-and-see” approach.

The Federal Open Market Committee decision, scheduled for later today (30 July), is expected to attract dissent from Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, who have been recently pushing for a rate cut and are seen as among "potential substitutes for Powell", according to Christophe Boucher, CIO at ABN AMRO Investment Solutions. US inflation rises by 2.7% in June as tariff-induced price hikes take effect "On his side, Powell is expected to maintain the wait-and-see narrative, with a slightly less hawkish bias than the last meeting and as usual avoiding any political questions," Bouch...

