Tom Carroll: Sanlam must be a disruptor to take on UK giants

Sanlam Investments must "adopt the mindset of being disruptors" in order to achieve its growth goals, according to head of asset management Tom Carroll, who said the firm needs to build-out its thematic offering if it is to compete with UK industry "giants".

Speaking last week, Carroll provided an update on Sanlam Investments' strategy of building out its thematic fund range as part of its 2019 three-year plan to fuel business growth.

Last year, Sanlam Investments closed a series of deals, bringing in a fixed income team from Tideway, a global equity team from Martin Currie and real estate expertise from Catalyst.

In February, the firm took over eight Smith & Williamson Investment Management funds, including the £629m Artificial Intelligence strategy.

Carroll said the firm had made progress on its "need to strengthen depth across the key asset classes", but acknowledged that, "even with great people and products", it is "going to be a challenge to sell our funds externally" as a "relatively unknown brand competing with giants in the UK".

"We need to adopt the mindset of being disruptors," he added. "We have to be different and we have to focus on providing specialist, differentiated funds.

"There are too many funds out there, all competing on the basis of performance, and on who has the biggest marketing budget."

Sanlam begins UK thematics push after 2020's acquisition spree

Having brought on experts, such as the Artificial Intelligence fund's Chris Ford and the Real Assets fund's Mike Pinggera, and an "initial range" of thematic funds with scale and strong track records, Carroll said Sanlam Investments' range must appeal to end investors.

"While our client base is professional, wholesale investors… it is important to have funds that are interesting and engaging for the end clients, and play to themes that are close to people's interest, [such as] sustainability, demographics [and] technology," he added.

"All of these are things that the end client will be interested in, and lead to greater engagement and long-term thinking."