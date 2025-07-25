IMF warns Reeves faces 'difficult choices' to stick to fiscal sustainability

In its Article IV Surveillance Report on the UK, the global economic body said that the Labour government has embarked on some "bold reforms" since taking office in July last year, with efforts heading "in the right direction". However, "delivering on this agenda is challenging in a highly volatile global environment and with limited fiscal space", the report stated. IMF urges Reeves to 'refine' fiscal rules as it upgrades UK's economic outlook In her March Spring Statement, Reeves attempted to restore her £9.9bn fiscal headroom, which had been eroded since her Maiden Budget back...