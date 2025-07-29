Shop prices climb in further inflation headache for UK government

Sticky inflation showed little sign of budging in July as the rising cost of staples such as meat and tea kept shop prices high.
Food inflation increased from 3.7% year-on-year in June to 4% in July, with wider shop price inflation jumping from 0.4% to 0.7% in the same period too, according to the latest data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC). OBR: Spiralling debt just one concern for the UK's fiscal future Covering the period from 1 to 7 July, non-food inflation increased to -1% year-on-year relative to a decline of -1.2% in June. Chief executive of the BRC Helen Dickinson said: "Families will have seen their food bills increase as food price inflation rose for the sixth consecutive month. Staples ...
