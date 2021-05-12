'Reason for optimism' as March bounce holds UK's Q1 GDP decline at 1.5%

The March gain helped stem the GDP contraction for the first quarter of the year at 1.5%.

UK GDP rose by 2.1% in March as schools and some parts of the economy reopened throughout the month, marking the fastest monthly growth since August 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The March gain helped stem the GDP contraction for the first quarter of the year at 1.5%, with UK GDP now 8.7% below where it was before the pandemic in December 2019.

Compared with the end of Q1 2020, when the initial economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic began to take effect, the UK economy has contracted by 6.1%.

February GDP growth has now been revised up from 0.4% to 0.7%, while the Bank of England now predicts the economy will grow 7.25% this year.

The UK's Q1 decline compares to growth of 1.6% and 0.4% in the US and France respectively, according to the ONS. However, Germany, Spain and Italy all saw contractions in the first quarter, while all five international peers' real GDP remains below pre-Covid levels.

The construction sector was the biggest beneficiary to March GDP growth at 5.8%, driven by new work, and repair and maintenance. Manufacturing, production and services saw respective growth of 2.1%, 1.8% and 1.9%.

Commenting on the figures, Quilter Investors portfolio manager Paul Craig said: "After showing initial signs of life in February, the UK economy is now well on its way to recovery.

"Despite the first quarter economic contraction, the economy is heading in the right direction. It will be a record-breaking year for GDP growth, but of course one which follows a record-breaking contraction.

"While the Bank of England has uprated its expectations for growth this year, it really is just growth brought forward as a result of faster than anticipated vaccine rollouts and falling case numbers. Growth in 2022 is expected to be a more modest 5.75%, down from the 7.25% predicted in February."

Looking forward, Craig warned it is "extremely likely that the pause in economic activity will lead to some permanent scarring", but said "widespread pain should prove temporary and many consumers are in a very good place with considerable accumulated savings to turn on the spending taps once the restrictions are lifted".

Economist at UBS Global Wealth Management Dean Turner agreed that "there is reason for optimism".

"We expect growth to continue to accelerate in the coming months, which should be supportive for UK assets and, in particular, sterling," he added. "Taken together with the Bank of England's relatively hawkish stance and the more stable political environment following recent elections, we see sterling trading as high as 1.49 against the US dollar by the end of the year."