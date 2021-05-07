RSMR hires Bonney-James to lead fund and DFM business development

Research and ratings house RSMR has hired Ben Bonney-James to head up RSMR’s business development relationships with fund and DFM businesses.

Reporting to head of marketing James Senior, Bonney-James replaces Simon Forrester, who retires later this month after more than 30 years in the industry.

RSMR launches Active 2-10 Portfolios for advisers

The role includes representing RSMR to the provider side of the investment industry, and connecting the funds, fund ranges and DFMs rated by RSMR with advice businesses that use its products and services.

Bonney-James has fourteen years' industry experience, including roles with Asset TV, BrightTalk and the FT Group.

RSMR appoints James Senior as first head of marketing

Senior said: "Ben has extensive experience in developing and managing strong relationships in the investment industry and responding to changing needs. He'll be an excellent ambassador for RSMR with our fund and DFM partners."

Ken Rayner, RSMR CEO, added: "The number of funds, fund ranges and DFMs that we research increases all the time, and someone of Ben's calibre and experience will add significant value to the underlying businesses."