Mark Wharrier leaves Majedie as Chris Field takes over fund

Manager of the LF Majedie UK Income and UK Focus funds Mark Wharrier has left the firm, and will be replaced by fellow UK equities manager Chris Field.

Wharrier, who joined Majedie in 2018 after spending one year at Troy running its Income fund, has 25 years of investment experience across UK and international markets.

Prior to his year at Troy, the manager spent four years at BlackRock where he managed a total of more than £1bn of assets including its UK Income fund and Income & Growth investment trust.

Since Wharrier took to the helm of the £100m LF Majedie UK Income fund on 5 November 2018, it has lost 1.7% compared to its FTSE All-Share benchmark and IA UK Equity Income sector average's respective gains of 10.9% and 11.6%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

After eight initial months at the fund's helm, after the vehicle fell by 3.6% compared to its average peer's gain of 6.4%, he was joined by co-manager Mike Totton, but the fund still struggled to keep pace.

Meanwhile, the £908m LF Majedie UK Focus fund has returned 19.1% since Wharrier became a co-manager on 1 March 2020, compared to its average peer and benchmark's respective returns of 17.9% and 11.5%.

The fund has been co-managed by Chris Field, Imaran Sattar and Mike Totton since 2003, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Wharrier's UK Income fund will be taken over by Chris Field with immediate effect, who has also managed the firm's flagship LF Majedie UK Equity fund since 2003. Co-managers Sattar, Totton and Field will assume full responsibility of the UK Focus fund.

A spokesperson from Majedie said: "We can confirm that Mark Wharrier left Majedie on 4 May. The Majedie UK Income Fund is being managed by Chris Field. We thank Mark for his contribution and wish him well for the future."