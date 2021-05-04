Artemis hires Allianz GI director Brown to bolster sales team

Artemis Investment Management has hired Rosalie Brown as a sales director for strategic alliances, reporting to head of intermediated sales Adam Gent.

Brown joins from Allianz Global Investors, where since 2013 she served as director of business development, UK retail and wholesale.

She has previously worked in a sales role with Scottish Widows and spent over five years at Old Mutual.

The hire follows that of sales director Iain MacPherson, who joined from Comgest in March.

Gent said: "We are delighted to have attracted someone of Rosalie's experience, reputation and talent. She will help us build on our offering to clients as we continue to deliver differentiated, active investment management components and solutions."

Brown added: "I am very much looking forward to being part of the team at Artemis. I have long admired the company for its heritage, strong UK brand and impressive suite of products. I welcome the opportunity to contribute, as Artemis continues to grow and meet its clients' needs."