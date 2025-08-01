M&G Investments poaches Martin Kwiatkowski from Aberdeen to be director of operations

More than two decades at Aberdeen

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

M&G Investments has appointed Martin Kwiatkowski as director of asset management operations.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

IBOSS releases MPS cost and risk profile calculator

Markets rattled as Trump announces tariffs on close to 100 countries

Trustpilot