Artemis CIO Paras Anand departs

Artemis Investment Management's chief investment officer, Paras Anand, is set to depart the business, as of Friday (1 August).
In a post on his LinkedIn, Anand said: "It has been a joy and privilege to lead such a fantastic team of investors and to work with talented people across the organisation. I am proud of what we have delivered together for clients and the foundations that have been laid for the future." Artemis' Gent on how active houses can succeed in an evolving marketplace and strategies for growth Anand joined as CIO in March 2022, having previously spent a decade at Fidelity International as its Asia Pacific CIO. Prior to that, he had a four-year stint as head of European equities at F&C inve...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes