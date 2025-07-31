Pantheon International selects Anthony Morgan to succeed John Singer as chair

The board of Pantheon International (PIN) has chosen Anthony Morgan, a non-executive director, to become chair of the board.
Morgan replaces John Singer who has been a non-executive director since November 2016 and chair since October 2022. Oberon Investments head of IM Marcus Holden-Craufurd departs Singer will retire from these positions on 31 December 2025, with Morgan taking over the following day. The incoming chair will also succeed Singer as chair of the Nomination and Management Engagement committees with effect from 1 January 2026. Hargreaves Lansdown names CFO in a round of senior appointments "Tony has been fully and proactively involved in Step Three of PIN's three-step corporate strate...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes