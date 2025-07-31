Pantheon International selects Anthony Morgan to succeed John Singer as chair

Morgan replaces John Singer who has been a non-executive director since November 2016 and chair since October 2022. Oberon Investments head of IM Marcus Holden-Craufurd departs Singer will retire from these positions on 31 December 2025, with Morgan taking over the following day. The incoming chair will also succeed Singer as chair of the Nomination and Management Engagement committees with effect from 1 January 2026. Hargreaves Lansdown names CFO in a round of senior appointments "Tony has been fully and proactively involved in Step Three of PIN's three-step corporate strate...