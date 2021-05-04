BNP Paribas AM names de Larouzière as head of fixed income

BNP Paribas Asset Management has promoted Olivier de Larouzière to head of fixed income, responsible for driving investment performance and the "commercial success" of the firm's global fixed income platform.

De Larouzière, who took up the role on 23 April, is based in Paris and reports to BNPP AM's global head of investments Rob Gambi.

BNPP AM's global fixed income group includes more than 80 investment professionals located in London, Paris, New York and Asia Pacific, while collectively managing €168bn (£145.6bn) in AUM.

De Larouzière retains his existing responsibilities as head of BNPP AM's global multi-strategy product (GMS) team and will join the firm's business, investment and investment management committees.

With 25 years of fixed income investing experience, he was previously co-CIO of fixed income at Ostrum Asset Management and joined BNPP AM in 2019 to manage the GMS team.

He also previously served as a senior portfolio manager at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management, having begun his career as a fixed income portfolio manager at Ecureuil Gestion.

Gambi said that during de Larouzière's time with BNPP AM, he has been "instrumental in developing the investment philosophy and approach of the teams for which he has been responsible".

"I welcome him to his new role and look forward to working with him as he develops our fixed income capabilities further in order that we can continue to deliver long-term sustainable returns to our clients," he added.