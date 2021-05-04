Mobius Investment Trust sticks to its guns on India despite Covid-19 surge

The Mobius investment Trust has retained its bullish stance on Indian equities despite the surging Covid-19 infection rate currently engulfing the country, with many of the company's holdings performing strongly throughout the crisis.

With a 28% allocation, India represents the largest geographic exposure in Mobius IT's portfolio, far surpassing the 10% weighting of its MSCI Emerging Market Mid Cap index.

Three Indian stocks sit within its top five holdings and account for 25.5% of total exposure.

India accounted for 38% of the 5.7 million coronavirus cases reported globally in mid-April, according to the World Health Organisation, with at least 300,000 people testing positive each day and a total of more than 200,000 dying since the start of the pandemic.

The most recent surge has caused significant disruption in the country, but its equity market has been mostly untouched and is up marginally year-to-date.

Speaking after the trust's AGM on Wednesday (28 April), portfolio manager Carlos Hardenberg said Mobius IT's Indian holdings "have actually utilised this volatility to further gain market share, to consolidate their market position and to win new, larger orders".

"The situation in India, especially for the companies we invest in, is one where you can actually come out as a stronger business when things settle down," he added.

Hardenberg said Mobius Capital Partners has been in contact with partners and consultants on the ground in India in recent weeks, and the firm is confident the country will soon get past the crisis.

"I am not trying to play down the human tragedy, which of course is very large, but [the Indian government] are not 'doing nothing'," he explained.

"The Indian government is sparing no effort to expand the roll-out of vaccinations… they are currently vaccinating almost 2 million people a day. Over the next couple of months, we will see a strong improvement in this situation."

Also speaking after the AGM, Mark Mobius agreed that the most recent Covid-19 surge had not derailed the bull case for India.

"India has got incredible potential... and now we are in a situation where the country is really taking off," he said.

"Covid-19 is not going to interrupt that at all, in my view. They will sort out this problem."

Mobius IT has had a strong start to the year with a Q1 NAV and share price performance of 6.9% and 6% respectively, according to Bloomberg data, compared to a peer average of 2.4% for NAV performance and 1.5% for share price performance.