HSBC AM grows ETF team with DWS Xtrackers hire

HSBC Asset Management has hired Bhaven Patel from DWS Xtrackers as its global head of ETF capital markets.

Patel joined the firm on 6 April and will be based in London, reporting into Carmen Gonzalez-Calatayud, head of ETF capability.

He will be responsible for running the firm's ETF capital markets function and driving the liquidity strategy for its ETF platform, working closely with the ETF sales team.

Patel has more than 16 years of experience within the ETF industry - six of which were at DWS Xtrackers as director, ETF capital markets - and was also previously part of the iShares ETF capital markets team.

Gonzalez-Calatayud said: "Bhaven's experience in designing and launching asset class-specific ETF platforms will enable us to continue expanding our growing range of ETF products and capabilities."

Patel added: "HSBC Asset Management's ETF business has seen momentous growth over the past year and it is an exciting time to join the firm. I am looking forward to helping the company bring innovative products to the market."

Growing the ETF range, particularly in areas such as ESG, Asia and fixed income, is one of HSBC AM's strategic growth initiatives.

The firm currently manages $93.9bn in passive and systematic strategies and $15.5bn in ETF strategies.