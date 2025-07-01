Ninety One hires M&G's David Knee to lead multi-asset team

Ninety One has appointed David Knee, who brings over three decades of experience to the firm, as head of multi-asset.
Expected to take over towards the end of 2025, Knee will oversee Ninety One's multi-asset teams and will join from M&G Investments in London, where he has most recently worked as co-deputy for fixed income. Sanlam UK asset management business to fully transfer to Ninety One Knee said he is "thrilled to be joining the multi-asset team at Ninety One, and to be returning to South Africa". Domenico (Mimi) Ferrini, co-chief investment officer at Ninety One, called the incoming head of multi-asset a "world-class investor and leader", adding: "His joining the team marks a meaningful ...
