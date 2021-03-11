HSBC AM hires head of ETF strategy from Invesco

Dominic Clabby has been appointed HSBC Asset Management's new head of ETF strategy, based in London.

Reporting to Carmen Gonzalez-Calatayud, head of ETF capability, Clabby will drive the firm's ETF product strategy and lead the expansion of the ETF strategy function in this newly created role.

Clabby joins from Invesco ETFs, where he headed the product engagement function. He brings more than 17 years' experience across the investment industry, including distribution roles with AXA Distribution Services and Fidelity International.

Thorsten Michalik, global head of external wholesale & ETFs, said: "ETFs continue to feature as a key component in investors' portfolios and we are seeing strong growth and momentum within our ETF range. Dominic's appointment will allow us to continue innovating our product range to enable us to offer market leading products to our clients."

Clabby added: "HSBC Asset Management has seen significant growth in its ETF business over the past year, driven by the new innovative products it has brought to the market. It is an exciting time to join the firm."