Aegon AM bolsters equities team with new Edinburgh hire

Aegon Asset Management has strengthened its equities team with the appointment of Jane Hepburne Scott as investment manager, based in Edinburgh.

Hepburne Scott joins Aegon AM's 27-strong team on the US equities desk. Her focus will be on providing investment ideas for a number of the company's global equity strategies including the Global Sustainable Equity, Global Equity Income and Global Equity Market Neutral funds.

Hepburne Scott has seven years' experience researching large cap global equities. She joins Aegon AM from Edinburgh Partners where she was an investment analyst, working on the company's global portfolios from 2018.

Prior to this, Hepburne Scott was an investment analyst at investment boutique Dundas Global Investors, working on the company's global equity portfolios from 2012.

She will report to Stephen Adams, head of equities at Aegon AM, who said of her appointment: "Jane brings a wealth of investment knowledge to the equities team and her appointment will continue to broaden and deepen our expertise in US equities.

"We have seen strong investor demand for our global equity products in recent years and are committed to having the right team in place to meet this demand. In March, for example, we announced our intention to transition the Aegon Global Equity fund to become the Aegon Sustainable Equity fund, borne out of client demand for a UK domiciled version of our Dublin-registered fund.

"We look forward to Jane's contribution in strengthening our offering and welcome her to the Aegon Asset Management team."