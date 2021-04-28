Just 1.8% of funds consistently achieved top quartile performance in past three years

The drop was due to managers increasingly specialising in investment styles across the funds industry

The number of funds consistently achieving top quartile returns over three years fell to 1.8% in Q1 2021, according to according to the latest BMO Global Asset Management Multi-Manager Fund Watch survey.

According to the survey, which analysed 1,085 funds with a three-year track record in the 12 main IA sectors, just 1.8% of funds consistently achieved top quartile performance over the past three 12-month periods.

This compares to 3.2% in the previous quarter and is below the historic average of between 2% and 4%.

The drop is the result of managers who have increasingly specialised in investment styles across the funds industry, which drives less consistent performance in bifurcated markets.

Kelly Prior, investment manager in BMO Global Asset Management's multi-manager people team, said: "The last 12 months has seen markets grapple with what the future will look like, with the first quarter of 2021 offering a taste of what might be to come in terms of volatility between styles of investing leading returns.

"We have been running the Fund Watch survey for over a decade, and since the global financial crisis the direction of interest rates has been a downhill street, allowing certain styles of investing to freewheel to the front of the leader board in the performance charts, while others have had to pedal hard just to stand still."

Lowering the hurdle to above median returns saw 103 of the 1,085 funds consistently delivering, in each of the past three 12-month periods. The less demanding ratio fell to 9.5% in Q1 2021 compared to 16.2% in Q4 2020 and is the lowest figure in the last ten years, which was recorded at 8.6% in Q1 2011.

"Against this backdrop, in recent years we have seen managers leaning into their preferred style of investing, such as value or growth as the market has become more bifurcated. This has led to less consistent performance of individual funds versus the average, which contributes to the extreme data points in our survey findings," Prior added.

"As we look ahead, with the headline level of markets in valuation terms being far from cheap, we would hope the performance of active managers will improve. Companies that are well placed to respond to the changing landscape should see superior earnings, compared with those that have been propped up artificially."

The survey also showed that the IA North American sector secured the highest proportion of top quartile performing funds over three years as of Q1 2021, at just under 6%.

The IA Global Bond, IA Strategic Bond and IA UK Equity Income sectors failed to deliver any funds that achieved this level of consistency.

The IA £ High Yield was the only IA sector to make positive ground this quarter in the corporate bond space, which is more correlated to equity rather than interest rate sensitivity.

The IA Corporate and IA Strategic Bond sectors fell back 1.2% and 3.2% respectively, given their greater sensitivity to interest rates.