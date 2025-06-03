Nedgroup Investments' Rob Burdett: It is time to move underweight equities

Tariffs have caused significant air pockets in demand and now the temporary reciprocal tariff pause with China may well create an artificial bump in demand, stuffing those same pockets. We need to make sure that, if this rollercoaster ride loops the loop, investors are not out of pocket. Of course, such gyrations can also provide opportunities and we need to be open to taking them, too. We gradually shifted our equity allocation from overweight to neutral in the lead-up to ‘Liberation Day'. This was in response to rising uncertainty on the back of relatively high valuations in some ...