'Unwarranted' private equity trust discounts set to narrow further

Some experts praised the 'resilience' of the private equity sector during the pandemic

London-listed private equity investment trusts have continued to narrow "unwarranted" large discounts to NAV, which opened up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aided by positive analyst comments and the publication of strong results from the fourth quarter of 2020, there is growing consensus that long-standing discounts will narrow further amid an environment "ripe for value-added investments".

As of 14 April, the AIC Private Equity sector was trading at an average premium of 13.6%, skewed heavily by 3i Group's 33% premium to NAV. Just five of the 18 trusts in the sector trade at a premium, with HgCapital the only other vehicle to trade at a double-digit premium.

Head of intermediary communications at The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) Nick Britton said the private equity sector "is coming out of the pandemic in good shape", with average discounts (ex-3i Group) trending downwards from 18% at the start of the year to 12% as of 14 April.

Britton added the shift in sentiment can partly be explained by "strong results from several companies which have December or January year-ends, as well as some positive analyst coverage".

"It will be interesting to see whether this improving sentiment around the sector will drive the average discount into single figures, something we have not seen since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC)," he added.

Outside of the top five, discounts to NAV range from Princess Private Equity Holding's 7.8% to Symphony International Holdings' 49.5%.

In an April research note, Winterflood analysts said they "expect to see discounts on listed private equity funds continue to narrow as the year progresses, particularly if market conditions are benign".

"After years of contraction through corporate activity, the remaining ongoing funds are in good shape and, in most cases, have something to commend them, be it the strength of their investment team, the prospects for their portfolio or, in an increasing number of cases, their dividend yield," it added.

"The merits of private equity remain intact, particularly given the scope for returns in excess of public markets over the long term."

Pantheon's Steers: Positioning in private equity amid the pandemic

While investors have remained cold on the AIC Private Equity Investment trust sector, performance has by-and-large been relatively strong, with share price and NAV total returns excluding 3i Group of 43.3% and 43.6% over one year.

"We believe last year illustrated how the private equity industry has evolved in recent years," Winterflood said.

"It has been clear there has been a growing bias towards higher growth companies, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors, which served many portfolios well in 2020."