Copia Capital's Richard Warne: Why it is time to review REIT exposure

However, changing economic factors have created a rise in interest in UK property assets. Gravis' Matthew Norris: Why private equity is snapping up REITs for a bargain Recent geopolitical uncertainty and significant market volatility have prompted investors to look for alternatives to traditional equity and fixed income strategies. Cash, annuity and bond options are becoming increasingly popular. In the current conditions, UK commercial property offers another option to provide greater portfolio diversification and growth. REITs have faced a challenging few years. Elevated infla...