Herald pushes for resolution with Saba as activist's shareholding reaches 30%

In a stock exchange notice from the trust today (23 July), its chair, Andrew Joy, said "the board would like to find a resolution to the uncertainty caused by Saba's large holding", which has now reached 30% of the company's shares. Herald shareholders overwhelmingly vote against all eight Saba proposals Herald claimed that its board has "engaged with Saba, whose current intentions remain unclear". At a general meeting in January requisitioned by the Manhattan hedge fund, shareholders of HRI voted overwhelmingly against Saba's eight proposed resolutions, with 99.78% of non-Saba s...