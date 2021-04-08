Somerset CM replaces Jupiter AM as manager of Omnis EM opps fund

Omnis Investments has appointed Somerset Capital Management to run its £322m AUM Global Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities fund, replacing Jupiter Asset Management in a shift designed to provide "the best outcomes for clients and advisers".

The appointment, which takes effect from today (8 April), follows a whole of market selection process led by Omnis team and supported by independent investment consultants Fundhouse.

Christopher White and Edward Robertson, with support from the full Somerset team in London and Singapore, will act as lead portfolio managers on the fund.

Omnis and Fundhouse "unanimously agreed" Somerset is "best placed to manage this strategy going forward", citing the firm's 11-year emerging market equities track record and its experience with small-caps.

The Omnis Global Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities fund has a requirement to invest in companies with a market capitalisation of less than $10bn.

The fund aims to achieve a return consisting of both income and capital growth which, after all fees and expenses, exceeds the MSCI Emerging Markets index over five-to-ten years.

Launched in August 2019, the fund has returned 17.1% since inception compared to the index's gain of 26.3% over the same period, according to FE fundinfo.

It follows Somerset's selection to run the St. James's Place Global Emerging Markets fund, which it took over from Janus Henderson Investors in January 2020.