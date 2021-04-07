Tim Ryan named CEO of Natixis IM with Raby to depart

Natixis Investment Managers has named Tim Ryan as CEO and member of its parent group’s senior management committee in charge of asset and wealth management, succeeding Jean Raby who is leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities.

Ryan, who will take up the role from 12 April, began his asset management career in 1992, and recently served as Generali's global CEO of asset and wealth management. He has also held senior roles at AXA and AllianceBernstein.

Raby departs after four years with the firm, having joined in 2017 to lead Natxis' asset and wealth management business.

Prior to joining Natixis, Raby spent 16 years within Goldman Sachs' investment banking division, where he rose to become a partner of the firm in 2004 and CEO of the division for France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Raby became head of Goldman's Paris office in 2006 before becoming co-CEO of Goldman Sachs in Russia in 2011.

He will remain with the business "over the coming weeks" to "ensure an efficient transition", Natixis said.

CEO of Natixis and chair of Natxis IM's board of directors Nicolas Namias said that under Raby's leadership the firm has "asserted its position as a world leader in asset management with assets under management of more than €1.1trn and has built out its commercial offer with new affiliate asset managers and new areas of expertise".

Namias added that ahead of publishing Natixis' strategic plan for the period to 2024, Ryan will "drive forward our robust momentum across our asset and wealth management businesses, develop our multi-affiliate model to serve our clients and enhance our ESG strategy".

"Tim Ryan's in-depth knowledge of the asset and wealth management businesses, together with his international experience, leadership and business development skills, will be key advantages for Natixis and our group", he said.