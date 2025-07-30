Hargreaves Lansdown names CFO in a round of senior appointments

As the company prepares to go private following its £5.4bn buyout by a private equity consortium last year, HL has made a round of senior executive appointments. Former Sky Betting CEO Richard Flint lined up for Hargreaves Lansdown chair role Hourican joins directly from TSB, where he served as CFO for almost four years, prior to which he held the same role at Tesco Bank of for nearly five years. HL's interim CEO Richard Flint said: "I am delighted to have such strong talent joining us as we start a new exciting phase of HL's journey, starting with Declan's appointment as our new C...