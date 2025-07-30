Hargreaves Lansdown names CFO in a round of senior appointments

Declan Hourican

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has named now former TSB Bank CFO Declan Hourican to the firm's top financial position, effective from November, Investment Week can reveal.

As the company prepares to go private following its £5.4bn buyout by a private equity consortium last year, HL has made a round of senior executive appointments. Former Sky Betting CEO Richard Flint lined up for Hargreaves Lansdown chair role Hourican joins directly from TSB, where he served as CFO for almost four years, prior to which he held the same role at Tesco Bank of for nearly five years. HL's interim CEO Richard Flint said: "I am delighted to have such strong talent joining us as we start a new exciting phase of HL's journey, starting with Declan's appointment as our new C...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Oberon Investments head of IM Marcus Holden-Craufurd departs

Schroders pushes ahead to convert British Opportunities trust into purely private mandate with vast changes

More on People moves

JP Morgan Global Growth & Income's Tim Woodhouse steps down as portfolio manager
People moves

JP Morgan Global Growth & Income's Tim Woodhouse steps down as portfolio manager

Set for another position within JPMAM

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 July 2025 • 1 min read
Oberon Investments head of IM Marcus Holden-Craufurd departs
People moves

Oberon Investments head of IM Marcus Holden-Craufurd departs

Former JM Finn and Rathbones director

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 July 2025 • 1 min read
UBS AM poaches DWS' Amanda Rebello for head of ETF and index fund sales
People moves

UBS AM poaches DWS' Amanda Rebello for head of ETF and index fund sales

Effective 16 September

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 29 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot