IA issues UK Government with green gilt wish list

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised the UK's first green gilt issuance by the end of 2021. Photo: HM Treasury/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The Investment Association (IA) has urged the UK Government to ensure clear guidelines and strong reporting standards in its planned issuance of the nation's first green sovereign bonds, as part of a host of priorities outlined on behalf of its membership.

In a report published this morning (26 March), the IA said green gilts, which are intended to tackle climate change, fund infrastructure projects and create green jobs, should be held to the strict standard of conventional sovereign issuance in addition to new requirements specific to the use of their proceeds.

In November 2020, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the UK would move ahead with the country's first sovereign green bond in 2021 as part of its efforts to build a net-zero economy by 2050, entering a market with issuances currently dominated by the European Union.

Following the confirmation, the IA established a green gilts working group to provide a forum for its members to discuss the proposals, engage with key stakeholders and reach a consensus position on the ideal features for such a gilt.

The report urged the government to set out each issuance's sustainability objectives, the process for determining eligible projects, the eligibility criteria covering any exclusions, and the process for environmental and social risk due diligence.

"Scrutiny of this process should be carried out by an audit committee consisting of market representatives as well as representatives from within government," it said.

The IA said the proceeds from issuance should have strict guidelines for their use, with legal documentation "explicitly" noting how proceeds are being used.

Issuances should also provide a long-term financing path for future projects, and, as is the case for medium- to long-term infrastructure financing, these projects should be funded through the issuance of medium to long-dated green gilt.

In terms of reporting, the IA said the government should report annually and seek certification of the bonds.

Reporting should demonstrate allocation details as well as the impact of the investment of green gilt proceeds, including "performance against both qualitative and quantitative KPIs".

Katimbo-Mugwanya eyes first UK green gilt issuance for EdenTree bond funds

The IA said its members also support the integration of a social investment element into the green gilt, with proceeds being used to fund environmental projects "with social co-benefits".

"The integration of social impact investing would demonstrate the UK to be a world leader on social and environmental financing. Investment managers would welcome clear guidance from Government as to exactly how this social element is to be incorporated," It added.

Director for investments and capital markets at the IA Galina Dimitrova said: "The creation of a green gilt will bolster the UK's credentials as a world leading green investment centre and demonstrate the government's commitment to achieving the 2050 net zero target.

"The green gilt has the potential to provide much-needed investment into sustainable projects and businesses, while providing long-term returns for savers.

"We are already seeing a strong level of demand from customers for responsible investment products and look forward to working with government and our members to turn the proposed green gilt into a reality."