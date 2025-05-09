Deep Dive: Green energy could 'thrive' in spite of Trump intensifying clampdown on renewables

Since his return for a second term to the White House, Trump has paused authorisations for wind and solar projects on federal lands and waters, prompting attorneys general from 17 states, including California's Rob Bonta, to file a lawsuit against the president's halt of wind energy development on Monday (5 May). Bonta, who is co-leading the charge alongside Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, said: "Day after day, we continue to witness President Trump's utter distain for the rule of law. Let me remind him: he is not king." Green investors ditch 'worst-case scenario' under Trump ami...