Parmenion adds five funds to its ESG portfolios

The five strategies added are: Schroder Global Sustainable Value; Sparinvest Ethical Global Value; Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste; JPM Emerging Markets ESG, and Carmignac Emerging Markets. The Big Interview: RLAM's CIO Piers Hillier on revitalising the UK and the role of ESG and private markets Schroder Global Sustainable Value and Sparinvest Ethical Global Value invest in ESG-leading companies and have a "consistent bias to deep value stocks", according to PIM. Both have been added to Parmenion's Sustainable Growth and Ethical Growth portfolios, respectively. Furthermore,...