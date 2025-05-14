Parmenion adds five funds to its ESG portfolios

Parmenion Investment Management (PIM) has added five funds to the platform’s sustainable portfolios in a move to further diversify style, sector and company exposure, Investment Week can reveal.
The five strategies added are: Schroder Global Sustainable Value; Sparinvest Ethical Global Value; Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste; JPM Emerging Markets ESG, and Carmignac Emerging Markets. The Big Interview: RLAM's CIO Piers Hillier on revitalising the UK and the role of ESG and private markets Schroder Global Sustainable Value and Sparinvest Ethical Global Value invest in ESG-leading companies and have a "consistent bias to deep value stocks", according to PIM. Both have been added to Parmenion's Sustainable Growth and Ethical Growth portfolios, respectively. Furthermore,...
