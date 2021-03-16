Comgest appointed to SJP Japan in shift to multi-manager approach

St. James's Place has added Comgest as a manager on its £121m AUM Japan fund, retaining existing manager Nippon Value Investors (NVI) but cutting the firm’s control to 50% of the fund's assets.

The change, which takes effect 19 March, forms a multi-manager solution and adds Comgest's quality growth approach to NVI's value-focused style.

Launched in 2017, the SJP Japan fund aims to achieve long term capital growth by primarily investing into a portfolio of shares in companies which are either listed on exchanges in Japan or are economically exposed to Japan.

Under lead manager Yoshihiko Ito, SJP Japan has returned 31.7% over one year to 15 March, according to data from FE fundinfo, but has lost 15% over three years. Its TSE TOPIX benchmark index has returned 39.9% over one year and 17.3% over three years.

Managing 50% of SJP Japan's assets, Comgest's Richard Kaye and Chantana Ward have over 20 years' experience of investing in Japan, ten of which have been spent working together on Comgest's Japan equity strategy.

SJP said the changes to the fund, which has a total expense ratio of 2.18%, demonstrates its "commitment to offer clients access to globally leading investment managers and help clients achieve financial wellbeing.

The firm added that the changes allow for greater diversification given Comgest and SJP's contrasting investment styles, "resulting in a smoother return profile for clients".

SJP CIO Tom Beal said: "The current manager of our Japan fund has a distinct value approach to investment management. Adding Comgest will allow stock selection to play a larger role in the pursuit of investment returns, by bringing a quality growth style to the fund and therefore increased diversification opportunities.

"Our focus remains on designing innovative investment strategies that offer value to clients in meeting their long-term investment objectives."

Comgest's Ward added that the firm's "long-term investment strategy, focused on sustainable growth companies, makes Japan an exciting market for our team of stock pickers".

"Our on-the ground team in Tokyo and ability to implement a long-term investment horizon create a real edge in this under-researched market," she said.

"The fund offers investors access to a concentrated selection of high-quality franchises, benefitting from exposure to both changing dynamics in Japan and dynamic growth in neighbouring Asia."