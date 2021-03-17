White Oak founder Khemka eyes post-Covid market 'normalisation' for India

The Indian economy is set for "normalisation" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with the emerging market less badly affected by Covid-19 than anticipated, according to White Oak Capital Management founder Prashant Khemka.

Khemka, who prior to founding White Oak was CIO and lead portfolio manager of GS India Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, explained "high frequency indicators" such as tax receipts, auto sales and goods traffic movement "point to a sharp rebound in economic activity" over the near term.

India takes hit but gets ready to ride the imminent recovery wave

The growing availability of vaccines in India has given further "momentum" to the normalisation of the country, which the IMF has forecasted will see GDP grow by 11.5% for 2021, the highest among large economies, the Ashoka India Opportunities manager said.

"It is evident from the just-concluded earnings season that corporate balance sheets have been far less impacted than what was feared," he added.

Over the longer term, Khemka pointed to India's "strong domestically-driven growth profile".

He said "recent momentum in the reforms agenda", such as corporate tax rate cuts, overhauling of labour laws and privatisation measures, "further strengthens the long-term investment case for India".

While White Oak does not take relative sectoral calls and instead focuses on bottom-up stock selection, the fund is currently overweight its MSCI India benchmark in IT, financials and healthcare. Its largest underweight positions relative to the index are within energy, materials, consumer discretionary and utilities.

"Sustainability is ingrained into how we evaluate and invest in our portfolio companies… [and] we may be less likely to find attractive opportunities that are in line with our philosophy in certain segments of the market and more likely in others," Khemka explained.

"Having said that, we do have a higher exposure to mid caps though, not because we have such top-down views on market segments, but because of the larger number of high alpha opportunities that we typically find in the mid-cap segment."

Since its February 2019 launch, the UCITS version of the fund has returned 63.7% to investors, compared to the MSCI India's return of 29.3% over the same period, according to FE fundinfo.