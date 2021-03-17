New look Barings Emerging EMEA sets sight on 'unduly overlooked' markets

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities trust's newly overhauled portfolio offers investors access to "overlooked", high-growth markets with the potential to beat UK-focused investment companies' dividend yields, according to portfolio manager Matthias Siller.

Speaking to Investment Week, Siller explained the portfolio's shift in focus to "under-researched" markets will deliver better diversification, reduce concentration and political risks while maintaining attractive dividend level.

Baring Emerging Europe to expand remit and change name in trust overhaul

Late last year, the trust moved to broaden its investment universe to include emerging and frontier equity securities listed or traded on Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) securities markets.

The trust's most recent factsheet shows substantial change to its underlying holdings under the new proposition, with exposure to Russia falling from 67.7% of the portfolio at the end of last year to just 34.5% at the end of January, while exposure to South Africa and Saudi Arabia was built from nothing to 28.9% and 14.9% respectively.

At a sector level, energy has fallen from 24.3% of the portfolio to 12.1%, while notably larger allocations have been made to consumer discretionary and materials stocks.

"The change means that we are investing in a portion of the equity market that is unduly overlooked," Siller said.

"It is a niche market, but we are talking about 500 million-plus people. It is a market where you can generate outsized returns with strong risk diversification there via a number of very successful companies trading on attractive valuations.

"But this is not a value call, this is certainly a growth call that comes with being attractively valued. We are also seeing a very rapid deepening of the relevant stockmarkets, with increasing retail participation."

In addition to the "strong growth tangent baked into the portfolio and into the market", Siller said the investment team is confident its new proposition will be able to deliver an attractive yield to investors, able to keep up with income trusts in the UK.

"We are sitting at a forecast dividend yield for this year, of slightly above 4%," he added. "The trust's underlying revenue generation can continue to grow faster than inflation."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities is currently trading at an 11.6% discount of NAV of £882m, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

Siller said it is hoped that the change in investment proposition will attract new investors, particularly within the retail space.

"One of the side effects of this transition is that we hope that we can improve [the trust's] appeal and that we can attract more retail investors into the fund," he explained.

"We think this makes a lot of sense from the perspective of retail investors, and if we achieve that the discount should come in."