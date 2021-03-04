CRUX to build international footprint with sales director hire

CRUX Asset Management has hired Ashley Dale as international sales director to expand its global distribution footprint.

Reporting to CEO Karen Zachery, Dale joins from consultancy and capital raising business Cadogan Capital, where he was CEO.

Prior to Cadogan, Dale was CEO of Harvest Global Investments in the UK, and has also held senior roles at Mirae Asset Financial Group and CLSA UK.

Zachary explained that CRUX has grown into "a well-established boutique fund management business with a solid fund range and highly respected fund managers", and it is now therefore moving to drive inflows internationally.

She added that Dale "brings huge experience and expert knowledge, as we commence this exciting next phase of growth".

Dale said: "I am looking forward to bringing this dynamic fund range to a wider audience of investors, globally. With the market headwinds we have faced in recent years starting to dissipate, there will be a huge opportunity to expand our reach into new markets.

"CRUX is well positioned, with a trusted brand and well-followed fund offering. I believe there will be significant appetite from a more international investor base."